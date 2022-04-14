Art programme on seas and islands held in Ly Son Island
The Youth Union of Quang Ngai province, in collaboration with the Vietnam Students’ Association (VSA), held an art programme themed “Seas, Islands – Heart of Fatherland” in Ly Son district on April 13.
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Nhat Linh, Vice Chairman of the VSA Central Committee, said the programme was very meaningful, arousing national pride and love for the homeland in every Vietnamese, contributing to connecting the mainland with the seas and islands as well as soldiers who are on duty in these areas with their families and relatives.
It aims to pay tribute to generations of Vietnamese who sacrificed their lives for peace in the nation.
On this occasion, the organiser handed over 100 presents, each worth 1 million VND (44 USD), to 100 families with difficult circumstances, and 20 scholarships, worth 1 million each, to 20 students in the island district. The Command of Military Region 5 also awarded 50 gift packages, worth 1 million VND each, to poor people in the locality.
A ceremony was held on the same day for the inauguration of projects carried by the VSA in response to the youth union congresses at all levels and towards the 15th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2022-2027 term.
They include a reading space for youth and children at the An Vinh Secondary School and a solar powered lighting system which helps residents travel more conveniently during the nighttime./.