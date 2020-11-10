ASEAN 2020: 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour
In line with the theme of ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and based on the current situation of COVID-19, the 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour was held on November 10 with the theme "Supporting Migrant Workers during the Pandemic for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community".
The 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour is held online in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)
Delegates participating in the forum (Photo: VNA)