World Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia The Sumatran rhino is now officially extinct in Malaysia after the last surviving individual died in captivity on November 24.

World UK to repatriate plastic waste from Malaysia The UK has agreed to take back 42 containers of plastic waste illegally shipped to Malaysia, officials said on November 25.

World RoK, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal The leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines agreed on November 25 to make joint efforts to reach a deal in their free trade negotiations within next year.

World RoK, Indonesia boost bilateral cooperation Leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on November 25 discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure projects and the economy.