The 23rd ASEAN-China Summit was co-chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on November 12

Participants at the summit discussed cooperation between the two sides to overcome current challenges, contain the pandemic and sustain mutual stability. They also talked on orientations in ASEAN-China partnership in 2021.

At the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit, ASEAN member countries praised Japan for its 1-million-USD contribution to ASEAN's COVID-19 Response Fund and 50-million-USD support for the foundation of ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases.

Also on November 12, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Korean counterpart co-chaired the 21st ASEAN-the Republic of Korea Summit.

ASEAN countries spoke highly of the Republic of Korea’s New Southern Policy, in which the country looks to bolster relations with Southeast Asia and ASEAN on the basis of ‘peace, prosperity and people’.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India Summit.

ASEAN countries called for India to actively contribute to activities initiated by ASEAN to promote regional dialogues and cooperation as well as build trust within the region. They also suggested India take advantage of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement to support enterprises of the both sides./.

