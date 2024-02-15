World Maritime security named key feature in ASEAN-India cooperation Marine security features prominently in the cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), visiting ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn has said in a recent interview granted to the Indian news agency ANI.

World Indonesia 2024 election: Prabowo Subianto claims victory Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on February 14 claimed victory in the first round of the archipelago's presidential election after preliminary results indicated he was on course to be elected leader of the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand, Australia to consider visa waivers Thailand and Australia have agreed to consider the possibility of introducing a mutual visa exemption scheme for travel and business activities between the people of both nations.

World Lao police seize huge drug amount in Bokeo Police in Tonpheung district, Bokeo province of Laos, have found 8 million amphetamine pills stashed in a pick-up truck that was traveling through the district, the Vientiane Times reported on January 14.