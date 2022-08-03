“ASEAN Cultural Colours” exhibition to take place in Hanoi next week
An exhibition themed “ASEAN Cultural Coulours” will be held at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 8 – 12 to mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN.
The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the embassies of the ASEAN member countries in Vietnam, will put on display traditional costumes of each member state.
It aims to provide visitors with a vivid picture of the richness in culture of Southeast Asian nations.
The “ASEAN Cultural Colours” exhibition is also to honour the traditional values and beautiful soul of people in the ASEAN community, contributing to enhancing the connectivity, solidarity, and friendship among ASEAN member countries./.