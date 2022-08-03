World Malaysian chemical firms call on Government’s ratification of CPTPP The Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM) on August 2 called on the country’s Government to soon ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to bring about benefits for its chemicals companies.

World Indonesia, Cambodia cooperate in preventing human trafficking Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh on August 2 to discuss cooperation in preventing human trafficking.

World Thailand's economy to improve further on consumption, tourism Thailand’s economy improved in June and the momentum is expected to continue into the second half of 2022 thanks to increased tourism and domestic consumption as pandemic curbs eased.

ASEAN Minister suggests ASEAN promote role of Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested ASEAN promote the role and values of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) while addressing a meeting of the SEANWFZ Treaty Commission in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 2.