World Indonesia’s economic growth projected at 5 percent in 2022: ADB The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected that the Indonesian economy will return to high growth, last seen in the pre-pandemic era, in 2022, with the economy forecast to expand 5 percent next year.

World Vietnam calls for constructive dialogues to promote political process in Syria Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has urged all parties concerned to Syria to intensify constructive dialogues to promote the political process in the country.

World Int’l public opinion concerned over China’s coast guard law International public opinion has criticized the Coast Guard Law of China, saying that China uses the law to legalise its coast guard force’s use of violence to serve the country’s unilateral sovereignty claim in the East Sea (also known as the South China Sea).