World Number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Singapore surges Amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with reported infections at a fairly high level, the number of hospitalised patients and those requiring intensive care in the island state has sharply increased over the past two months.

World Vietnam highlights promotion of ASEAN’s solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy To affirm itself as an epicentrum of growth amid the rapid movements in the regional and global strategic environment, ASEAN needs to strongly promote its solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy, and centrality, affirming the mission of maintaining peace, stability and development in the region, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

ASEAN ASEAN discusses priorties ​of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 The ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM), convened on May 8 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, discussed the priorities of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 as well as preparations for the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting and the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

World Cambodia: 11 political parties recognised to compete in July general election The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia recognised 11 political parties as eligible to compete in the 7th National Assembly election in July this year, as a 15-day registration period ended on May 8.