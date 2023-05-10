ASEAN, EU promote cooperation in competition policy
Brussels (VNA) - Officials and experts from the EU and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Bangkok from May 8-9 to discuss cooperation on competition policy and enforcement.
Participants discussed international cooperation in antitrust and mergers, with a focus on the role played by innovation and pipeline products in the assessment of merger cases.
The meeting’s agenda also included cartel investigation techniques for building an effective case, as well as State support with a focus on subsidy control and competitive neutrality principles.
The second EU-ASEAN Competition Week is hosted by the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand as part of a series of dialogues on competition policy and enforcement between the two sides. These dialogues provide an opportunity for the European Commission, the ASEAN Member States Competition Authorities, and the ASEAN Secretariat to advance their technical cooperation and exchanges.
The meeting was part of the Competition Cooperation project, a 5-year EU-funded programme offering technical cooperation to competition authorities in Asia. The objective is to share experiences and strengthen convergence in competition policy, to the benefit of citizens and businesses in both the EU and in Asia./.
