The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) opens in Singapore on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) opened in Singapore on April 27 ahead of the 32nd ASEAN Summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh is leading the Vietnamese delegation to the event.

The AMM will discuss progress in implementing the region’s key initiatives and review the process of building the ASEAN Community along with future orientation for the work.

Ministers will also look at the pace of blueprints on carrying out the ASEAN Community Vision to 2025 and adopt the agenda of the 32nd ASEAN Summit along with the list of documents to be submitted to the bloc’s leaders.

Ministers will debate ASEAN priorities under the Singaporean-sponsored theme of Resilient and Innovative, including an idea on building a network of smart cities in the region.

Relevant regional and international issues of common concern, including the East Sea, new developments on the Korean peninsula, terrorism and extremism, maritime security and some other non-conventional security matters, are also on the AMM’s agenda.

Also on April 27, several important events will take place, namely the 17th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council meeting and the 21st ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) meeting.

To ensure safety for the ASEAN Summit and related meetings, host Singapore has tightened security around all meeting venues and the country’s entry gates.

Singapore is the Chair of ASEAN in 2018. The bloc groups 10 Southeast Asian nations, which are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. -VNA