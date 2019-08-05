Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Special Senior Officials Meeting of the 40th Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (Special SOM-AMAF) opened in Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 5.The event brought together 130 delegates from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), leaders of ministries of agriculture and forestry of the ASEAN countries and representatives from international organisations.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam – Chair of the AMAF 40 and the 18th Meeting of the AMAF and Ministers on Agriculture of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (18th AMAF 3) – has constructively participated in cooperation activities within the AMAF and ASEAN in general.Right after the opening ceremony, the officials discussed and proposed some priorities in agriculture and forestry such as improving border trade management, harmonising technical standards of goods quality, food safety and plant and animal quarantine in ASEAN, and ensuring food and nutrition security and food safety, among others.They exchanged experience in models of rural and agricultural development, response to climate change and international economic integration.The delegates also reviewed ASEAN collaboration in agriculture and forestry since the AMAF 40 which took place in Hanoi last October.During the two-day Special SOM-AMAF, the delegates will also adopt cooperation strategies and policies in the region, ratify operation plans of special working groups and mull over major relevant issues.They will touch upon cooperation with partners outside the region, aiming to develop agriculture sustainably and ensure food security amidst climate change.Last year, apart from the 40th AMAF, Hanoi also hosted the 18th AMAF 3, the sixth ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting on Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine (SPS) Cooperation, and SOM meetings.-VNA