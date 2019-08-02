Brussels (VNA) – High representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union (EU) Federica Mogherini on August 1 announced the deployment of military advisors in EU’s diplomatic corps in Asia.



At the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on the day, Mogherini said that the EU wants to engage on security matters in Asia and with Asia even more.



“That is why we will also deploy military advisors in several of our EU embassies across Asia – starting with our Mission to ASEAN in Jakarta,” she added.



She noted that the EU believes that Asian security is also European security, and that Asian prosperity is also European prosperity.



The ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting took place in the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) and related meetings from July 30 to August 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.



At the meeting, the two sides affirmed ASEAN and the EU are the two most advanced and most successful integration processes in the world, and they stand firmly behind multilateralism and a rule-based global order.



ASEAN and the EU also share values and common goals.



The countries’ Foreign Ministers vowed to spare no efforts to raise the bilateral relations to strategic partnership; and bolster cooperation in cyber security, border management, counter-terrorism, maritime security, climate change, environmental protection and sustainable development.-VNA