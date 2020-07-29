World Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

ASEAN Vietnam at centre of ASEAN: Experts With outstanding development, reform, and open-door policies, Vietnam has always been at the centre of ASEAN since it joined the bloc 25 years ago, experts from the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) have said.

World UN Security Council concerned about ceasefire violations in Yemen The UN Security Council expressed concern over growing violations of the ceasefire in Yemen during its monthly meeting on this Middle Eastern country on July 28.

World Former Malaysian PM Najib sentenced to 12 years in prison Former Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the offence related to abuse of power at a trial on July 28.