PM Phuc affirmed accompanying the development of ASEAN over the past four decades, the ASEAN inter parliamentary assembly (AIPA) has always upheld its important role in harmonizing laws among countries, creating conditions for the full and effective implementation of ASEAN policies.

Prime Minister Phuc expressed his thanks to AIPA for accompanying and cooperating in the deployment of measures and policies of the member nations’ governments to cope with pandemic, creating conditions for allocating resource and strengthening connectivity with the people.

For her part, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said AIPA called upon member countries to further boost friendship, cooperation, responsibility and respect diversity in ASEAN while expand exchange and support for sustainable tourism development.

ASEAN strengthens support for business circle

At the meeting with representatives from the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, businesses presented difficulties they have encountered, while voicing their support for efforts by government of ASEAN member countries in dealing with challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of ASEAN leaders, spoke highly of business community’s role in building progress of the ASEAN Community.

Given immense hardships caused by the pandemic, governments pledged to assist businesses in overcoming the challenge while improving each country’s proactivity and competitive edge to overcome this difficult time together, towards making ASEAN an attractive destination for investors.

Boosting youth’s participation in building ASEAN Community

The same day, the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth took place within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

At the event, Prime Minister Phuc affirmed the youth’s role as a crucial force in building and developing each country, adding that they are the core in establishing ASEAN Community of prosperity.

In the context that ASEAN is facing numerous challenges, the youth, with their enthusiasm, creativity and decisiveness, is a powerful resource that helps ASEAN community gradually overcome this difficult time, besides governments’ efforts and peoples’ advocacy./.

