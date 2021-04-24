ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting opens
The ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting officially opened in April 24 afternoon at the office of the regional grouping’s secretariat in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting officially opened in April 24 afternoon at the office of the regional grouping’s secretariat in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.
Joining the meeting are leaders of nine ASEAN member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and leader of the Myanmar military Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. They are scheduled to discuss opine on the building of the ASEAN Community, the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and on economic recovery, ASEAN’s foreign relations, and regional issues, including the Myanmar crisis.
Security has been beefed up at 51 places in Jakarta for the success of the meeting./.
Joining the meeting are leaders of nine ASEAN member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and leader of the Myanmar military Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. They are scheduled to discuss opine on the building of the ASEAN Community, the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and on economic recovery, ASEAN’s foreign relations, and regional issues, including the Myanmar crisis.
Security has been beefed up at 51 places in Jakarta for the success of the meeting./.