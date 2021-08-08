World Complicated COVID-19 developments recorded in Southeast Asia Thailand has posted a record number of daily COVID-19 deaths exceeding 200, while the volume of new domestic COVID-19 infections has been on the rise in Laos and Cambodia.

World Vietnam condemns attacks on civilians in Afghanistan Vietnam condemns attacks on civilians, UN staff and civil infrastructure, especially infrastructure essential to people's lives, in Afghanistan, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy at an UN Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting on escalating violence in the country on August 6.

ASEAN Australia enhances partnership with ASEAN Australia will enhance its cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to strengthen the partnership with the region to address the current and future challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN ASEAN-US partnership contributes to building free, open Indo-Pacific: US official US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on August 6 issued a press statement to congratulate the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Secretariat on the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary (August 8).