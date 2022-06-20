ASEAN, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation under the bilateral plan of action (2021-2025) at the recent 10th ASEAN-New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting.
Jakarta (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation under the bilateral plan of action (2021-2025) at the recent 10th ASEAN-New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting.
At the event held at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta on June 16, both sides noted the progress made within the first year of the action plan implementation.
They looked forward to the resumption of activities previously halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including business and people-to-people exchanges, as well as New Zealand’s plan to reopen its border by the end of this July.
To further boost air connectivity and economic recovery in both regions, the meeting recognised the importance of concluding negotiations on the regional air services agreement between the Governments of ASEAN member states and New Zealand. Towards this end, New Zealand briefed on its Peace, Prosperity, People, and Planet (4Ps) partnership programme.
Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainties, participants highlighted the significance of an open, inclusive, rules-based trading and investment arrangement and welcomed the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement in January this year.
The two sides looked forward to the conclusion of talks to upgrade the agreement to establish the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA).
They also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, stressing the importance of ASEAN-led mechanisms and ASEAN centrality in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region./.