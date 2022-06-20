World Laos holds conference on Ho Chi Minh’s thought on youth The Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) on June 16 organised a conference on late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on and guidance for youth.

World Vietnam co-chairs consultation on UNGA draft resolution epidemic preparedness, response Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and his counterparts of South Africa, Sweden, and New Zealand have co-chaired a consultation on a UN General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on the epidemic preparedness and response.

World Time for ASEAN, India to elevate ties: FM Son It is time for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India to elevate their strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation to a new height, for peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said at the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on June 16.

World RoK international airport to reopen routes linking Vietnam The Muan International Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province will allow the resumption of international flights, including those to Vietnam, this July.