World Lao Govn’t proposes lowering economic growth target The Lao Government has suggested the National Assembly revise down economic growth target this year due to the impacts of COVID-19.

ASEAN COVID-19 cases climb to over 50,000 in Indonesia Indonesia recorded an additional 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25, pushing the country’s total to 50,187, while the number of fatalities increased to 2,620.

World Vietnam effectively promoting talks on RCEP: expert A Cambodia-based expert has highly valued Vietnam’s efforts to promote negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).