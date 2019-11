Soldiers from the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- A joint anti-terrorism actual-troop drill of member countries of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) kicked off in Guilin, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on November 13.More than 800 personnel, 10 aircraft and over 60 armoured vehicles from 10 ASEAN member states , eight dialogue partners and an ASEAN military medical centre participated in the drill.As the largest land-based counter-terrorism drill since 2011, when an experts' working group on counter-terrorism was established for ADMM+ countries, the drill aimed to deepen the exchanges and cooperation among the militaries of the countries and enhance their capabilities to jointly tackle various security challenges.The ADMM+ countries include 10 ASEAN member states and eight dialogue partners - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States./.