ASEAN, partners holds joint anti-terrorism drill
A joint anti-terrorism actual-troop drill of member countries of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) kicked off in Guilin, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on November 13.
Soldiers from the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)
More than 800 personnel, 10 aircraft and over 60 armoured vehicles from 10 ASEAN member states, eight dialogue partners and an ASEAN military medical centre participated in the drill.
As the largest land-based counter-terrorism drill since 2011, when an experts' working group on counter-terrorism was established for ADMM+ countries, the drill aimed to deepen the exchanges and cooperation among the militaries of the countries and enhance their capabilities to jointly tackle various security challenges.
The ADMM+ countries include 10 ASEAN member states and eight dialogue partners - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States./.