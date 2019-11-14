World Cambodia to publish school books on genocide The Documentation Centre of Cambodia (DC-Cam) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will publish 500 books on genocide and mass atrocities to raise awareness of its horrors.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.

World Thailand: 10,000 sign up for 100-baht tourism offer within minutes All the slots on the 100-THB tourism campaign, where another 10,000 slots were released on November 13, the second day of the sign up period, were all filled within minutes.

World Thailand promotes use of biofuel to support agriculture The Energy Ministry of Thailand has set a time frame to transition to gasohol E20 as the primary petrol grade by early next year to boost the value of commodity crops used in biofuel production.