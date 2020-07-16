Hotline: (024) 39411349
ASEAN peacekeeping centres network video conference

The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosted a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ on July 16 via video conference.
  • An overview of the ASEAN peacekeeping centres network video conference in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Military attachés of ASEAN member countries in Vietnam attend the conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, chairs the event (Photo: VNA)

  • Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defence Minister, head of the Vietnam Inter-sectoral Working Group for Participation in the UN Peacekeeping Operations, delivers a speech at the event (Photo: VNA)

