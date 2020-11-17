Report on promoting legal status of ASEAN women and children launched
The Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organises a ceremony to launch the Regional Report 'Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.' (Photo: VNA)
Launching ceremony for the Regional Report 'Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.' (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the ceremony discuss matters on legal status of ASEAN women and children (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Head of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs Ha Thi Minh Duc addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
