Report on promoting legal status of ASEAN women and children launched

The Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organised a ceremony on November 17 in Hanoi to launch the Regional Report "Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.
  • The Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organises a ceremony to launch the Regional Report 'Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.' (Photo: VNA)

  • Launching ceremony for the Regional Report 'Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.' (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates at the ceremony discuss matters on legal status of ASEAN women and children (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Minister of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Head of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs Ha Thi Minh Duc addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Launching ceremony for the Regional Report 'Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.' (Photo: VNA)

