Vietnam - the Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership grows stronger
Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Wim Kok sign a Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in Hanoi on June 12, 1995. (Photo: VNA)
Coast Guard ship 8001 - a modern, multi-functional vessel built with technology transferred by the DAMEN Group from the Netherlands is launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on Oct. 23, 2012. (Photo: VNA)
During her visit to Vietnam, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visits a clean agricultural production model in Don Duong district and Da Lat city in Lam Dong province (May 30, 2017). (Photo: VNA)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte chairs the welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 12, 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted is a special symbol of the friendship between the people of the two capitals - Hanoi and Amsterdam - in particular and the two countries in general. The school was set up in 1985 and has developed into a cradle for training young talent, becoming an important intellectual resource for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)