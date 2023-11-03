Vietnam-Mongolia traditional relationship strengthened
The people of Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar hold a solemn meeting to welcome President Ho Chi Minh to the country, July 9, 1955. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh holds talks with First Secretary of the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Yumjaagiin Tsedenbal, who was on a visit to Vietnam (1959). (Photo: VNA)
Children in Hanoi welcome First Secretary of the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Yumjaagiin Tsedenbal at the Presidential Palace during his visit to Vietnam, August 31, 1959. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh witnesses the signing of friendship documents between Vietnam and Mongolia at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, September 6, 1959. (Photo: VNA)
A Mongolian Party and Government delegation visits President Ho Chi Minh during their working visit to Vietnam from December 25-29, 1967. (Photo: VNA)