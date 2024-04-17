Cavalry Mobile Police Corps working hard for professionalism and modernisation
The officers and soldiers of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps are highly aware of their responsibilities. (Photo: VNA)
The soldiers of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps are equipped with full knowledge and training. (Photo: VNA)
Exercises in shooting targets while mounted on horseback are challenging, but the cadres and soldiers of the Corps have been able to master the skill. (Photo: VNA)
In addition to their combat role, the Corp’s horses also carry heavy loads while exhibiting the strength, endurance, and stability necessary to help with patrols and control areas with terrain that is inaccessible to motor vehicles. (Photo: VNA)
Staff Sergeant Nguyen Phuong Nam, a member of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps, poses with his trained horse, Lucky, after a training session. (Photo: VNA)