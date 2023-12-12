Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders attend tea party
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping listen to the tea presentation at the party. (Photo: VNA)
The two leaders enjoy tea at the party. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Party leader presents a painting to the Chinese Party and State leader. (Photo: VNA)
