General Secretary bids farewell to Chinese Party and State leader
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse on December 13 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi. (Photo: Tri Dung/VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse bid farewell to General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse. (Photo: Tri Dung/VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse and General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse pose for group photos. (Photo: Tri Dung/VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse, and Vietnamese-Chinese delegates pose for group photos. (Photo: Tri Dung/VNA)