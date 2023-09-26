Vietnam-Cuba: Time-honoured affection
First Secretary of the Vietnam Workers’ Party Le Duan chairs a welcome ceremony for First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro on September 12, 1973, at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA archives)
Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro visit Doc Mieu Military Base in the McNamara Line, destroyed by the army and people of the South (September 15, 1973). (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vinh Linh Special Zone Tran Dong presents First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro with the rifle of Ho Duc, a militiaman of the Van Kieu ethnic minority group, who shot down an American helicopter with only two bullets (September 1973). (Photo: VNA)
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro raises the Khe Sanh Battalion flag while meeting with liberation soldiers in Quang Tri (September 15, 1973). (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro with heroes of the Liberation Army of South Vietnam (September 1973). (Photo: VNA)
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro visits Dong Ha town in Quang Tri province, which was destroyed by war and was being restored (September 1973). (Photo: VNA)
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Government Fidel Castro inspects Doc Mieu Military Base on the McNamara Line, destroyed by the army and people of the South (September 15, 1973). (Photo: VNA)