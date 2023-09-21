Vietnam-Japan relations: Strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse meet Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during the Japanese royal family’s official visit to Vietnam, March 3, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
Japanese experts transfer the technology of the LeVeen Radiofrequency ablation system used in liver cancer treatment to physicians at Bach Mai Hospital, 2018. (Photo: VNA)
The Japanese coast guard training vessel Kojima pays a visit to Da Nang, July 25, 2019. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organises a ceremony to hand over Vietnamese Government’s medical supplies to Japan to support the country in its COVID-19 fight, May 8, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio witness the exchange of “Appendix No. 19 to the Joint Consulting Contract on the Ho Chi Minh City Metro Railway No. 1” between the Head of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board and the Chief Representative of Nippon Koei Ho Chi Minh City Office, Hanoi, May 1, 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Bai Chay Bridge in Quang Ninh province is a cable-stayed bridge built with Japanese official development assistance (ODA). (Photo: VNA)