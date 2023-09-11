UK-Vietnam strategic partnership makes remarkable progress
Economics - trade has been a bright spot and also a priority pillar of the Vietnam - UK strategic partnership. Vietnamese seafood products hold many advantages for export to the UK. (Photo: VNA)
UK Prime Minister David Cameron visits the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on July 30, 2015, affirming the importance of Vietnam within UK foreign policy and demonstrating the potential of the strategic partnership between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony during his working visit to the UK in 2021 to take receipt of UK support to help Vietnam fight COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at a ceremony exchanging cooperative agreements between businesses and localities in the two countries at the Vietnam - UK high-level forum on economy and trade in London in June 2022. (Photo: VNA)
State President Vo Van Thuong meets King Charles III while attending his coronation in London in 2023. (Photo: VNA)