Party General Secretary hosts welcome ceremony for Chinese Party, State leader
The Chinese high-level delegation receives warm welcome from Hanoians on their way to the Presidential Palace. (Photo: VNA)
An official welcome ceremony is held for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) shakes hands with General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse host the welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse (Photo: VNA)
A 21-cannon salute is fired to welcome General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
At the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong holds talks with General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)