Dien Bien Phu Victory and 70 years on: Artillery unit’s great leap forward
For the first time, artillery is mobilised at the highest level, including Regiment 45 and Regiment 675 of Artillery Division 351. (Photo: VNA files)
Anti-aircraft artillery fights heroically and achieves remarkable feats. The force not only protected the skies and supported the infantry, but also played a crucial role in blocking air support for the French Army. (Photo: VNA files)
Artillery soldiers ready to fire shells. (Photo: VNA files)
Artillery soldiers overcome numerous difficulties to pull several-tonne cannons to the battlefield. (Photo: VNA files)
The anti-aircraft artillery promotes its power, creating great problems for the French Army. On May 7, 1954, the historic Dien Bien Phu campaign successfully ends, with all enemy bases being destroyed. (Photo: VNA files)