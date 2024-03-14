36 years of safeguarding national sovereignty: Remembering the Gac Ma Battle
-
Ship HQ-604 leaves the mainland for the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on a vital mission, a mere three days before the battle to defend national sovereignty. The ship was sunk by an enemy vessel at Gac Ma on March 14, 1988. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
-
Working Group No 4, comprising 47 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries and nearly 200 delegates, pay their respects by offering incense and dropping flowers into the sea in remembrance of the officers and soldiers who lay down their lives on the Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a delegation to commemorate the fallen by offering incense at the Gac Ma soldiers’ memorial site in Cam Hai Dong commune, Cam Lam district, in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa (March 12, 2022). (Photo: VNA)
-
Comrades and family members of the fallen soldiers burn incense to commemorate the soldiers who sacrificed their lives at Gac Ma on March 14, 1988, during a memorial ceremony at Nai Nam village communal house in Hoa Cuong Bac ward, Hai Chau district, in Da Nang city (March 13, 2022). (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong pays a visit to Truong Sa kindergarten and presents gift packages to teachers and students (2016). (Photo: VNA)
-
Patrolling, safeguarding, and preserving Truong Sa island within the Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)