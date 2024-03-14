36 years of safeguarding national sovereignty: Remembering the Gac Ma Battle

36 years have passed since the heroic battle to safeguard the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago (March 14, 1988-2024), and the courageous sacrifice of 64 Vietnamese navy soldiers in the Gac Ma Battle will forever be remembered in the hearts of Vietnamese people. The event was also a reminder for generations to firmly safeguard the national sovereignty over seas and islands.