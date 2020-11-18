ASEAN 2020: 17th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting
The ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting on Energy convened in the form of a video conference on November 18 in preparations for the 17th ASEAN Plus Three Ministers on Energy Meeting.
The ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting on Energy is held in the form of a video conference on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hoang Tien Dung, Director of the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy at Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), chairs the meeting in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
