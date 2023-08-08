ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony held in Hanoi
A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – ASEAN (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and 28 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son chaired the ceremony.
An ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony is held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary and 28 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassadors, representatives of ASEAN countries’ embassies and ASEAN’s partner countries in Hanoi, and representatives of ministries and Hanoi attended the event. (Photo: VNA)
Since its establishment, ASEAN has constantly grown, gradually becoming a central force in all regional processes, demonstrating the vision of a community living in peace, stability, and prosperous development. (Photo: VNA)