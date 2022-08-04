Cambodian PM Hun Sen, ASEAN General Secretary and ASEAN foreign ministers pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member nations have agreed to propose relevant parties settle the East Sea issue by peaceful measures on the basis of current laws.



The officials discussed the issue during the first working day of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) and relevant meetings which opened on August 3 in Cambodia – the Chair of ASEAN 2022.



Speaking at a press conference later the same day, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and spokesperson of AMM-55 Kung Phoak said the meeting suggested stakeholders to settle the East Sea-related issue by peaceful means which have been developed on the basis of recognised principles and laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Delegates also underlined the need to accelerate the effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon conclude negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea, he said.



Stakeholders should promote a favourable and peaceful environment in order to lay a foundation for trust-building and promoting a resolution on this issue as early as possible, he said.



During the meeting, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers also showed their concerns over the Taiwan Strait issue./.