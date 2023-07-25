Participants to the workshop pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The ASEAN - Korea Centre organised the ASEAN - Korea Youth Network Workshop 2023 from July 23-25 in the Vietnamese central city of Da Nang with the participation of 48 students from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

At the workshop, the students presented their views about ASEAN-RoK relations, proposed measures to enhance mutual understanding between ASEAN and Korean youth, and learned about creative and sustainable tourism. They also conducted field trips to research facilities in Da Nang city.

Speaking at the workshop, Secretary General of the ASEAN - Korea Centre Kim Hae-yong highly appreciated the significance of creating a common playground for young people from ASEAN and RoK to share their thoughts and experiences.

The workshop is considered a concrete step to implement the results of a survey on the common perception of ASEAN and Korean youth that was conducted earlier this year, he said.

On this occasion, the ASEAN - Korea Centre awarded 48 full scholarships to 20 Korean students and 28 students from ASEAN countries.

This year, Vietnam was selected as the co-host of the ASEAN - Korea Youth Network Workshop. Previously, from July 18-22, the workshop was held in Seoul in collaboration with Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

The workshop has been held annually since 2013, and resumed this year after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.