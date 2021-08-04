Speaking at the event, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov stated Russia values its strategic partnership with ASEAN.

Russia will continue providing COVID-19 vaccines for ASEAN member states and is willing to transfer related technologies and expand vaccine production in Southeast Asia, he noted.

Addressing the meeting, the head of the Vietnamese delegation highly appreciated Russia's proactive and active role in promoting cooperation in response to emerging challenges to regional stability and development.

The official encouraged ASEAN and Russian businesses to effectively utilise the potential of economic cooperation between the two sides while supporting the consideration of building a free trade area between the bloc and the Eurasian Economic Union in the coming time./.

VNA