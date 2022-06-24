ASEAN strengthens multi-sectoral approach to disaster management
The ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) has held its 40th Meeting together with the 3rd ACDM Plus China, 3rd ACDM Plus Japan, 16th Governing Board of the AHA Centre and 1st ASEAN Disaster Resilience Platform (ADRP) meeting, aiming to enhance regional cooperation in disaster management and humanitarian assistance.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of the Ministry of Interior of Thailand, the Chair of ACDM in 2022, hosted the meetings on 21-23 June via virtual conference.
The meetings noted the progress in the implementation of the AADMER Work Programme 2021-2025, particularly the ASEAN Framework on Anticipatory Action in Disaster Management; Guidelines for Operationalising the ASEAN Regional Framework on Protection, Gender, and Inclusion in Disaster Management; the inaugural meeting of ADRP and endorsement of ASEAN-RoK Work Plan on Disaster Management 2021-2025.
The first meeting of the ADRP was co-chaired by Chairs of ACDM, Senior Official Meeting and Senior Economic Official Meeting respectively. They exchanged views on the resilience challenges and potential areas of collaboration across ASEAN sectoral bodies to promote all-of-ASEAN synergy and coordination to be more responsive and anticipative to emerging disaster risks.
The 41st Meeting of the ACDM, 10th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management and the related meetings are scheduled to be held in person in October 2022 in Thailand./.