ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019 kicks off in Bangkok (Source: http://thainews.prd.go.th

- For those interested in energy technology, the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bang Na district, Bangkok, is holding the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019 from June 5 to 8.The ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019 is being held concurrently with the Thai Water Expo 2019, the Pumps & Valves Asia 2019, and the Electric Vehicle Asia 2019.Manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) and related technologies from 45 countries, such as China, India, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, are showcasing their latest products at the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019. This year’s event focuses on technologies that generate electricity from alternative energy sources, such as wind, biomass and biogas. The event also features waste-to-energy (WtE) technology, energy management, air pollution control measures, water treatment technology, and electric vehicle charging stations.At the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019, the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand has prepared EVs for visitors to test drive.Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan said the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019 will promote more people to use solar power to support their energy use. The quality of solar panels has continually improved and their prices have become more affordable. In the next 20 years, 20 to 30 percent of electricity, or about 15,000 to 20,000 megawatts, will be generated by solar power. Currently, 3,000 megawatts are being generated by solar power. - VNA