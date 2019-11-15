ASEAN transport ministers’ meeting ends with important agreements
The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and related meetings have been a success with the signing of a number of important agreements to facilitate air, maritime and land transportation, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The told a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and related meetings have been a success with the signing of a number of important agreements to facilitate air, maritime and land transportation, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The told a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.
He admitted that difficulties remain in railway transportation due to high cost while ASEAN countries face economic difficulties and access to official development assistance in this field is limited.
According to him, Vietnam is preparing to submit a high-speed north-south railway project to the legislature and draft plans for several routes connecting with Laos and Cambodia.
The minister singled out the signing of the Protocol to Implement the 11th Package of Commitments on Air Transport Services under the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Services, and the Protocol No.3 to the ASEAN-China Air Transport Agreement on the Expansion of Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Contracting Parties, saying those two documents were a great success of the ATM 25.
The expressed his belief that ASEAN countries will work together to better develop air transportation following the meeting.
The ATM 25 also agreed to a number of projects to facilitate transportation between ASEAN and partners such as China, the Republic of Korea and Japan next year as well as orientations for coming years./.
He admitted that difficulties remain in railway transportation due to high cost while ASEAN countries face economic difficulties and access to official development assistance in this field is limited.
According to him, Vietnam is preparing to submit a high-speed north-south railway project to the legislature and draft plans for several routes connecting with Laos and Cambodia.
The minister singled out the signing of the Protocol to Implement the 11th Package of Commitments on Air Transport Services under the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Services, and the Protocol No.3 to the ASEAN-China Air Transport Agreement on the Expansion of Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Contracting Parties, saying those two documents were a great success of the ATM 25.
The expressed his belief that ASEAN countries will work together to better develop air transportation following the meeting.
The ATM 25 also agreed to a number of projects to facilitate transportation between ASEAN and partners such as China, the Republic of Korea and Japan next year as well as orientations for coming years./.