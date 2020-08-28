ASEAN ASEAN, China laud bilateral trade-investment growth despite pandemic Economic ministers from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on August 27 welcomed the robust growth of bilateral trade and investment despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ASEAN, Japanese Economic Ministers seek measures to boost economic recovery The 26th Consultation between ASEAN Economic Ministers and the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry took place on August 28 within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52).

World Russia highlights Vietnam’s role in regional, int’l organisations Vietnam today is a modern state with a fast-growing economy, an active participant in various regional and international associations, and currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the ASEAN Chair, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova has affirmed.

World Travel between Malaysia and Cambodia to resume via Singapore Singapore Airlines has secured approval for passengers to travel between Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and Phnom Penh of Cambodia, transiting via Singapore, the Khmer Times reported.