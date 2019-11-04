World ASEAN suggested to capitalise on population to boost growth Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to leverage on its large population base as a more integrated market to achieve greater economic growth.

World Thailand asks for Japan’s support to finalise RCEP Thailand has urged Japan to help finalise the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement grouping the 10 ASEAN countries and six other nations.

Politics PM attends 22nd ASEAN-China Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on November 3.