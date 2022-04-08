World Jetstar Airways resumes flights to Vietnam Australia’s Jetstar Airways has resumed regular flights to Vietnam from April 8 after two years of suspension due to COVID-19 impacts.

World Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport sees surge in foreign arrivals Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport has seen a sharp rise in the number of international arrivals since the requirement for pre-flight COVID-19 tests was lifted.

World Malaysian tourism sees positive signs after border reopening Malaysia has seen 252,730 travellers who have entered and left the Malaysia through the main entry points over a four-day period since the re-opening of the country's borders on April 1, said Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

World Defence ministers of Philippines, Japan hold talks The Philippine and Japanese defence ministers on April 7 began a ministerial meeting which aims to boost maritime security cooperation.