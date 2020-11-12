ASEAN ASEAN-China ties among most substantive partner relations of ASEAN: PM Phuc Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the 23rd ASEAN-China Summit held online on November 12 afternoon with the participation of ASEAN leaders, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and the bloc’s Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

ASEAN Teleconference held on ASEAN+3 tertiary education quality The Ministry of Education and Training held a teleconference on November 12 to discuss how to ensure the quality of tertiary education within the eighth ASEAN+3 education cooperation framework, with representatives from 12 countries taking part.

World Cambodia issues press release on ASEAN meetings The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) issued a press release on the outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, and the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, held via teleconferences on November 12.

ASEAN Thai PM points to major issues needing ASEAN’s focus Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has attended the opening and plenary session of the 37th ASEAN Summit, held online on November 12 and chaired by Vietnam.