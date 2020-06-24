Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh urged ASEAN country members to enhance cooperation to soon complete the mid-term review on the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the ASEAN Charter, measures to promote the image and character of the ASEAN Community as well as ways to build the ASEAN Community Vision post 2025.

Delegates spoke highly of Vietnam’s initiative to hold the ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session on Women’s Empowerment, maintaining dialogues with ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Business Advisory Council and ASEAN Youth.

The Council approved six reports the ASEAN Secretariat and pillars proposed to the 36th ASEAN Summit, and the assignment of Deputy Secretary in charge of Political-Security in the 2021-2024 term./.

VNA