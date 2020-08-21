World Philippines encourages walking, biking amid COVID-19 lockdown The Philippines is encouraging residents to walk and cycle during and even after the COVID-19 outbreak to address the limitation of public transportation services and encourage more active lifestyles, especially during lockdowns.

World RoK increases import of Vietnam’s shrimps The Republic of Korea (RoK) is importing more shrimps from Vietnam, and has become the fifth biggest importer of Vietnam’s shrimps with 10.7 percent of market share.

World China willing to work with ASEAN to promote regional, global peace China is willing to join hands with Singapore and other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity, a Chinese official has said.

Politics Vietnam calls on int’l community to support Somalia Vietnam calls on international partners to assist the Somali Government in easing socio-economic difficulties and coping with humanitarian needs, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN.