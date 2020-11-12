World Phillipines: Storm Vamco leaves one dead, three missing Torrential rains from storm Vamco lashed provinces in the Philippines’ main Luzon island on November 11, leaving one dead and three missing.

ASEAN Opening ceremony of 37th ASEAN Summit The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kicked off in Hanoi on November 12, under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

World Vietnam calls for efforts to tackle hunger in Yemen Vietnam has called on the international community to complete their commitments on financial contributions to United Nations (UN) humanitarian activities, thus helping fight hunger in Yemen.