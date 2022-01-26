World RoK, ASEAN nations to launch joint projects in green, digital technologies The Republic of Korea (RoK) and a number of Southeast Asian nations agreed on January 26 to expand their joint research and development in green and digital technologies, as well as launch six projects this year.

ASEAN Indonesia, Singapore stress importance of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar Indonesia and Singapore stressed the importance of the implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar during a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 25.

World Indonesia plans to build container port near Singapore Indonesia plans to build a container port in the Batam Free Trade Zone and Free Port in Tanjungpinggir, Riau Islands, that will directly face Singapore and loccate only about 15km from the island country.

World Thailand’s food export predicted to grow by 8.4 pct in 2022 The prospect for Thailand's food export is promising, with exports forecast to grow by 8.4 percent this year driven by higher global demand and a rise in the prices of commodities, energy and logistics.