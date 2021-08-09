ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.

World ASEAN marks 54th founding anniversary The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrated its 54th founding anniversary on August 8, highlighting Brunei’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year’s theme of “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper”.

World Malaysia marks 54th ASEAN founding anniversary Malaysia, one of the six founding nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), virtually celebrated the 54th anniversary of the bloc on August 6.

World Complicated COVID-19 developments recorded in Southeast Asia Thailand has posted a record number of daily COVID-19 deaths exceeding 200, while the volume of new domestic COVID-19 infections has been on the rise in Laos and Cambodia.