World Indonesia to start trial use of 40 percent biodiesel in March Indonesia will start the trial use of 40 percent biodiesel (B40) fuel in March, as a follow-up to the successful implementation of 30 percent biodiesel (B30) fuel, according to the Indonesian Biodiesel Producers Association (APROBI).

World Malaysia to launch stimulus package amid Covid-19 outbreak Malaysian Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said on February 11 that the government will announce its economic stimulus package to mitigate the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

World Cambodia vows to hit back if EU revokes EBA trade status Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 10 vowed to hit back if the EU decides to revoke the Everything But Arms (EBA) trade preference scheme at the upcoming European Commission meeting on February 12.

World Singapore: tourist arrivals projected to drop 25-30 percent Singapore’s tourism sector will take a significant hit, with visitor arrivals estimated to fall by 25-30 percent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on February 11.